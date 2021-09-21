Loki Star Thinks A Sylvie/Scarlet Witch Team-Up Would Be Pretty Cool

Loki is unique among all the live-action MCU TV shows that have landed on Disney Plus so far in that it’s already confirmed to be getting a second season. That being the case, fans will be getting more of not just Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, but also those fan-favorite characters introduced in season 1, like Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Sylvie, Loki’s female variant, as played by Sophia Di Martino. This is the MCU, though, so the odds are the Loki cast could show up elsewhere, too.

But who would make for the most interesting partner or rival for Sylvie if she were to break out of Loki and appear in another MCU property? Di Martino was asked this while speaking to Heatworld and admitted that she knows fans want to see her character encounter Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. The actress seems to think this would be a good idea, as well, as she’d be interested to see if the pair would get on or not.

“People seem to want to see her with Wanda, and I think that would be pretty cool as well,” Di Martino said. “Sylvie and Wanda, could go either way.”

This response is sure to gain attention as Di Martino’s comments come shortly after rumors have swirled that she could be reprising Sylvie in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Mobius and Loki. Olsen, of course, is returning as Scarlet Witch for the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, so this theoretical team-up might just become a reality in the not-so-distant future.

Loki showrunner Michael Waldron penned the script for Doctor Strange 2, so it would make sense if he brought characters over from his Disney Plus series into the movie. It’s currently unclear whether Sylvie’s actions in the season 1 finale – killing He Who Remains and allowing Kang the Conqueror to assume command – will be responsible for the titular madness, however.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters next March 25th. We don’t know exactly when Loki season 2 is coming, but it’s likely to be sometime next year.