Doctor Strange 2 Rumored To Feature Fan Favorite Loki Characters

At this stage, you might be harder-pressed trying to find a Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni that hasn’t been linked with an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet. The premise of Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster means that nothing can be definitively ruled in or out; and the rumor mill has taken that notion and ran with it.

Whether it’s the MCU, Fox’s X-Men franchise or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, almost anybody to have shown up in a comic book movie in the last 20 years has been touted for a guest spot, and that’s without even mentioning the raft of hypothetical debutants to have been the subject of scuttlebutt and hearsay.

A new report from The Cosmic Circus offers that Loki favorites Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson will join Multiverse of Madness, which would at least make sense when the Disney Plus series was directly responsible for plunging the Sacred Timeline into chaos.

A recent IMDb update for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lists Matt LaBorde, Chris Brewster, and Sarah Irwin as having joined the stunt team. While that’s hardly noteworthy in itself, the trio were the doubles for Hiddleston, Wilson and Di Martino on Loki, so there could be some weight to the story. Of course, stunt performers aren’t beholden to one actor in particular for their entire careers, so it could always be as innocuous as Marvel bringing in people they know and trust. Then again, who knows?