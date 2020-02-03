Marvel Fans Can’t Handle Loki’s Return In Super Bowl TV Spot

The long-awaited first glimpse of the forthcoming slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series set to debut on Disney+ finally arrived in the final act of last night’s Super Bowl LIV, packing an awful lot of material into half-a-minute. But tucked into the final third of the 30-second promo was a mere four-second clip (almost a third of which included just its show’s title) that has the Internet has once more reacting with its customary lack of chill and conventional spelling.

Surely the web can be forgiven for its enthusiasm, though, as this is the first time that we’ve seen the greasy hair or pale hide of the God of Mischief since he teleported out of New York City in Avengers: Endgame following his failed assault and return to Asgard as a war criminal in 2012, as seen in the first Avengers film.

That moment came as a shock all by itself, as it was in turn the first time that audiences had seen Loki since he had been murdered by Thanos aboard the Statesman in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War a year earlier. Ever the consummate trickster, Loki had benefited from the time-traveling machinations of Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Scott Lang by creating a divergent timeline to cheat his death.

But circling back to that TV spot that debuted the first footage from the show, and it certainly caught a lot of fans off guard, with the internet reacting to it as so:

THE BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THIS VIDEO IS THAT WE’RE FINALLY GETTING LOKI IN SHORT SLEEVES pic.twitter.com/PniHz9is30 — short sleeve loki supremacist / 47 (@asgards_princes) February 3, 2020

LOKI ON MY TV SCREEN THAT IS SO SEXY pic.twitter.com/X5poqamA9Q — 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 ✧ (@Iukeskysolo) February 3, 2020

LOKI’S IN JAIL?? HE’S IN HANDCUFFS?? THIS MAN IS GONNA FUCK SOME SHIT UP AND IM SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/Ipxx0J28ld — short sleeve loki supremacist / 47 (@asgards_princes) February 3, 2020

THE FIRST NEW LOKI CONTENT WE’VE SEEN SINCE INFINITY WAR BITCH IM SCREAMING – pic.twitter.com/mTr2WXIpIA — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 3, 2020

I'M CRYING SO HARD, LOKI IS BACK AND I CAN'T BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/VWu71MhHxZ — Karla loves l & y (@hiddlesgold) February 3, 2020

loki in the teaser clip pic.twitter.com/r7R8CgW539 — short sleeve loki supremacist / 47 (@asgards_princes) February 3, 2020

LOKI SAYING I'M GONNA BURN THIS PLACE TO THE GROUND FUCK MARK ME DOWN AS SCARED AND HORNY pic.twitter.com/ejVJseAnQi — maria loves tcw obi wan (@Stxmpless) February 3, 2020

Hype is REAL. These shows look so legit. Falcon and Winter Solider looks to be carrying that same tone from Captain America: Winter Solider, WandaVision looks like the most original thing we'll see so far from the MCU and I like the little Loki tease! Also Wanda in the OG suit! pic.twitter.com/zx9pGAWmn8 — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) February 3, 2020

LOKI STANS, THE SUN IS SHINNING ON US AGAIN #Loki pic.twitter.com/DqpriB6BAc — Stefs 🌙 (@stefshiddles) February 3, 2020

Loki‘s first season will run six episodes and is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ in early 2021. And as you can surely see by the Tweets up above, his devotees clearly can’t wait for the trickster’s return.