Loki’s Disney Plus powers make a joke out of his famous ‘Avengers’ showdown

It won’t take long now until season two of Loki hits the screen, and fans are undeniably excited to see Tom Hiddleston’s solo return to the MCU. The Disney Plus series is highly regarded by viewers, who claim it’s one of the best the platform has to offer Marvel enthusiasts. That said, there’s something about it that doesn’t quite add up with previous installments in the franchise.

As showcased in the first trailer of season two, Loki’s powers go way beyond those of creating illusions and shape-shifting. Sure, over the course of his presence in the MCU, the God of Mischief has displayed a number of different abilities, but a fairly recent one is his knack for creating green energy blasts.

The power was first introduced in season one of the Disney Plus show, and while it’s cool to see that this old character still has new tricks up his sleeve, it leaves us with a burning question: How come Loki never used these energy blasts before?

Marvel can try all it wants to justify it, but there’s no way the justification can simply boil down to “there was never a need for it.” C’mon, we’ve seen Loki in enough difficult situations. Energy blasts could definitely have been useful in getting him out of some of those — or gave him more of a fighting chance, at the very least.

We all recall how poorly his confrontation with the Hulk in The Avengers turned out for him. In fact, it’s impossible to erase the sight of the God of Mischief being thrashed around like it’s nothing. And you mean to tell me that an energy blast couldn’t have sent Hulk flying? It’s a hard sell.

Then again, the MCU is no stranger to continuity errors, and while a new power being introduced doesn’t really fit in that category, it’s certainly worth an eyebrow raise.