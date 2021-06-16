Loki Episode 2 Credits Secretly Revealed [SPOILERS] Real Identity

Loki episode 2 debuted on Disney Plus today, and it unveiled the face of the show’s main villain. Big spoiler incoming… the evil Loki variant causing dangerous disruptions to the Sacred Timeline was revealed to be Sophia Di Martino’s character. Though this wasn’t spelled out in the episode itself, from the way she’s being presented, Marvel fans are assuming she must be Lady Loki. However, those who watched and paid attention to the full credits have discovered a piece of evidence that suggests otherwise.

Fans have noticed that the credits for the international dubbed versions of episode 2, which play after the regular credits finish, accidentally reveal a major twist that’s still to come. For example, one set of credits doesn’t list Di Martino’s character as The Variant or Lady Loki but instead calls her “Sylvie”.

#Loki ITS NOT LADY LOKI GUYS… LOOK AT THESE CREDITS FOR THE OTHER LANGUAGE VERSIONS… ITS SYLVIE !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lKofSqUIpw — ashelynx || LOKI SPOILERS IN MY TWEETS (@ashelynx22) June 16, 2021

Those with comic book knowledge quickly deduced that this must mean the woman we thought was Lady Loki is actually Sylvie Lushton, the second Enchantress.

#Loki spoilers

–

–

–

She’s not Lady Loki and she’s not Amora. She’s Sylvie Lushton. That’s why she’s blonde. pic.twitter.com/NsIN1Y2X2E — Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 16, 2021

Some scoured IMDb for further evidence and found that The Walking Dead‘s Cailey Fleming is due to play a young Sylvie in a later episode.

Yup it's not lady loki but enchantress. IMDb cast page for actress for a young sylvie probably used in a flash back scene. #Loki pic.twitter.com/drnwVJL1IV — cynthia salazar (@cvsalazar) June 16, 2021

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Red flags were immediately drawn when Di Martino’s “Lady Loki” took down her hood and revealed that she had blonde hair, which isn’t a very Loki-like characteristic. If you think about the clues at her identity in episode 2, they do point to Enchantress. When she speaks to Tom Hiddleston’s trickster by possessing others, he calls the power “enchantment”. Her magic also manifests with a green glow – yes, this is Loki’s color but it’s also associated with Enchantress, too.

In the comics, Sylvie was an ordinary Earth woman who was given Asgardian abilities by Loki, basically just for a laugh. It’s currently unclear how she can be both a Loki variant and Enchantress at this stage, but assuming these international credits are correct, that’s what she is. With any luck, Loki episode 3 will clear the confusion up when it drops on Disney Plus next Wednesday.