Looney Tunes Is More Popular Than Game Of Thrones On HBO Max

HBO Max officially launched last week, providing its subscribers with an enviable amount of content to stream. Casting aside the many movies for a moment, the selection of TV series available contains countless high-quality, acclaimed shows. All of HBO’s back catalogue, for one, such as Deadwood, Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm and, notably, Game of Thrones. However, the first figures are in and it turns out a very unexpected series has been the most popular with viewers. Yes, as you probably guessed, it’s Looney Tunes.

Parrot Analytics, who determine the popularity of programs based on social media, fan ratings and piracy, has determined that Warner Bros.’ rebooted Looney Tunes show was the most in-demand series on HBO Max in the first four days since its launch. It was even the second most popular show online over this period, behind Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. This might not be the show we were expecting to top the list, but WB will likely be very happy with the way it’s turned out.

Before its launch, one drawback being leveled against HBO Max was the brand’s image as catering for mature audiences and not families. Unlike Disney Plus and Netflix, for example. However, the success of the Looney Tunes reboot proves that this wasn’t a problem after all. What’s more, it tells us that the popularity of Bugs Bunny and pals hasn’t dimmed with time and folks still can’t get enough of them. Which could bode well for the upcoming Space Jam: The New Legacy.

LeBron James is set to lead the basketball/cartoon mash-up movie, which is the long-delayed sequel to the 1996 hit starring Michael Jordan. There are some epic cameos waiting for us in the film, too, but it seems that the toons themselves are enough to hook audiences. We’ll have to see if these Looney Tunes fans make the jump from the HBO Max streaming service to cinemas though next July.