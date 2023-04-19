‘Love Is Blind’ producers address contestants’ mental health concerns

The producers of the Netflix reality series Love is Blind have addressed the comments made by the show’s contestants regarding mental health. Participants claimed that the producers and crew for the series showed less care for how they felt during filming, and some of them suffered panic attacks.

Business Insider revealed that contestants have shared what really happens behind the scenes, claiming they rarely saw sunlight when shooting the “blind dates” since the sets were windowless, while one admitted to having suicidal thoughts during the shoot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers for the Netflix hit have responded to these claims, stating that the well-being of the show’s participants is important. It also claimed to have protocols in place to care for its participants before and after filming.

“The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

While Netflix claims it cares for the safety of its contestants, that may not be the case for those who starred in the show. Season 2’s Nick Thompson told Insider that contestants were given little support and the way the show runs “ruins people’s lives.” Meanwhile, first season alum Briana Holmes shared details about her experience before she quit, like how the cameras constantly followed her when she had a panic attack.

Back in 2022, Jeremy Hartwell announced that he was suing Netflix, and claimed that the company placed contestants in inhumane conditions by depriving them of food and water, cutting access to personal contacts, and “intentionally underpaid the cast members.”

It’s no secret that Love is Blind is somewhat not scripted. The people who participate in these shows are looking for love, and producers for the show have admitted to being worried about the final outcome. And while it does try to show authenticity, it doesn’t excuse the crew and the ones behind the show to mess with contestants’ well-being.