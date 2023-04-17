‘Love is Blind’ star gets roasted for evolving into a budget version of Ben Affleck

Netflix’s Love is Blind live reunion was definitely eventful. Aside from the livestream falling apart on the day of the special, viewers have also resulted to roast one of the contestants for his updated appearance.

Season 4 contestant and criminal defense attorney Zack Goytowski was roasted on social media due to him looking like DC star, Ben Affleck. People noticed the resemblance between the two celebrities, and it’s not just the beard. Keen-eyed viewers noticed the contestant’s facial expressions look identical to Affleck’s.

He went from third property brother to wish version of Ben Affleck #zack #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/LF776TXiYc — Kacper Boho (@kacperek92) April 17, 2023

Congrats to Love Is Blind 4’s Zack on becoming Ben Affleck. #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/c4Lt9nswFI — Ian Shantz (@IanShantz) April 17, 2023

The way in which Zack went in a Property Brother and came out BEN AFFLECK though. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/vhRKxDCGHF — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) April 17, 2023

The resemblance surprised unsuspecting fans, which is no surprise since the guy was clean-shaven throughout the show. Some even compared him to someone who would appear in Property Brothers, while others congratulated Bliss Poureetezadi for “ditching Zack just to marry Affleck”.

lmao I’m sorry but Zack is low key giving Ben Affleck – I can’t unsee it #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/PTBISuPZsE — Julia (@adayinhercloset) April 17, 2023

Bliss ditched Zack and started dating Ben Affleck instead #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblind — Darren The Muse (@TheMusedMusic) April 17, 2023

Could this reality TV resemblance mean that Zack has a shot to star in the DCU? Maybe not. Perhaps James Gunn should consider casting him, since Affleck is no longer going to don the black cape in the DC reboot in 2025. Maybe hiring a lookalike could quench SydnerVerse supporters’ rage. Then again, fans pointed out that he looked like a “younger version” of Affleck, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold will focus more on the Wayne family, meaning a slightly older Batman may be needed.

Zack from Love is Blind looks like a young Ben Affleck and it’s taken me 5 episodes to realize it lol — VAN (@vanessaluciab) April 4, 2023

So, is Zack Ben Affleck’s baby brother or nah? You know you see it! #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion — Lil Extra Vert (@agroysrolls) April 17, 2023

As of writing, both Zack and Bliss are still married by the end of season 4, and the reunion special shows. During the most recent run, Zack expressed his affection for Bliss during his meeting with her family, retelling their time in the pods and sharing what he loved about his partner the most.

At the moment, a replay for the reunion special can’t be accessed post-livestream on the streaming platform. Fortunately, all episodes of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.