Netflix’s live ‘Love Is Blind’ event unsurprisingly breaks and inspires rage on Twitter

Netflix’s Live Love is Blind reunion did not get off to a great start, with fans making their frustrations with the streaming service loud and clear when the event didn’t get underway on time, and getting delayed for around an hour.

Netflix was quick to acknowledge the delay, assuring fans that the live reunion will be getting underway fifteen minutes after schedule, but whatever the behind-the-scenes cause for the delay was, it ended up dragging out for a good while longer.

Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

The unwelcome delay was met with loud criticism over on Twitter, causing the phrases “Did Netflix” and “WTF Netflix” to trend on the platform until the issue was resolved and Love is Blind Live finally started streaming.

While the delay wasn’t great, it did produce plenty of juicy and hilarious social media content to indulge in while fans awaited their chance to catch the highly anticipated reunion. Here is a taste of what went down.

Did @netflix take business advice from @Ticketmaster this is giving me TSwift Eras Tour flashbacks #LoveIsBlindLIVE — Kim P (@kimaloo25) April 17, 2023

How did Netflix not anticipate this? It’s about to be an hour late! #Loveisblindlive #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/rJJhuRgWLU — Phil Pierre (@phil_pierre311) April 17, 2023

Despite a number of reassuring tweets during the downtime, the streaming juggernaut would later follow up with an apology to the fans who were kept waiting after carving out a chunk of their afternoon.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Eventually, the Love is Blind reunion got underway – and fans got right back to live tweeting the whole show – questioning, applauding, and calling out the cast members. This post-mortem peek behind the curtain is sure to give the show’s audience an idea of its success rate, which we never considered to be very good.

In any case, we can’t deny that it doesn’t make for good reality television – and you can rewatch all of Love is Blind over on Netflix right now.