Netflix’s live ‘Love Is Blind’ event unsurprisingly breaks and inspires rage on Twitter
Netflix’s Live Love is Blind reunion did not get off to a great start, with fans making their frustrations with the streaming service loud and clear when the event didn’t get underway on time, and getting delayed for around an hour.
Netflix was quick to acknowledge the delay, assuring fans that the live reunion will be getting underway fifteen minutes after schedule, but whatever the behind-the-scenes cause for the delay was, it ended up dragging out for a good while longer.
The unwelcome delay was met with loud criticism over on Twitter, causing the phrases “Did Netflix” and “WTF Netflix” to trend on the platform until the issue was resolved and Love is Blind Live finally started streaming.
While the delay wasn’t great, it did produce plenty of juicy and hilarious social media content to indulge in while fans awaited their chance to catch the highly anticipated reunion. Here is a taste of what went down.
Despite a number of reassuring tweets during the downtime, the streaming juggernaut would later follow up with an apology to the fans who were kept waiting after carving out a chunk of their afternoon.
Eventually, the Love is Blind reunion got underway – and fans got right back to live tweeting the whole show – questioning, applauding, and calling out the cast members. This post-mortem peek behind the curtain is sure to give the show’s audience an idea of its success rate, which we never considered to be very good.
In any case, we can’t deny that it doesn’t make for good reality television – and you can rewatch all of Love is Blind over on Netflix right now.