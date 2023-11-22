‘Love Island Games’: Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler reveal when they knew they’d found the right partner

Not only were they perfect partners in the competition, but they're perfect partners in the real world.

Premiering on Nov. 1 and concluding 21 days later, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was truly unforgettable.

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island Games, the show gives former contestants from international iterations of Love Island — from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond:

“A second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Beating threats like Aurelia Lamprecht, Johnny Middlebrooks, Deb Chubb, and Callum Hole in the final duel, everyone’s favorite duo, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, prevailed as the champions of the inaugural season of Love Island Games, and fans seriously could not be more thrilled.

“Justine and Jack won BIG 💃 #LoveIslandGames,” one fan shared via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another gushed, “Glad Jack & Justine won!! As they should. #LoveIslandGames”

“Honestly, I don’t give a f**k what happens between Jack and Justine after Love Island. As long as they won and I got to witness her experience real love, that’s good enough for me 🤝🏾 #LoveIslandGames,” dished a third.

For those who need a bit of a refresher as to how Justine and Jack took home the massive cash prize in the end, the pair coupled up with one another on the first day in the villa and remained faithful to one another until the very end. The duo soon developed feelings for one another, making their overall partnership and teamwork significantly better than their opponents.

With a strong social, strategic, and physical game, Justine and Jack were unstoppable throughout the inaugural season of Love Island Games, ultimately coasting their way to victory.

Contrary to popular belief, neither one of them came into Love Island Games with the goal of finding their perfect match, but Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler (as well as their fellow islanders) were all surprised to see the pair connect so strongly, even pursuing a relationship with one another beyond the villa.

Naturally, fans of the Love Island franchise have just one burning question — out of all of the islanders, how did Justine and Jack know that they found the right partner in each other to compete (and succeed) on Love Island Games?

Photo via Peacock

To get the conversation going, Carly Thomas from The Hollywood Reporter asked, “Since you both coupled up at the beginning of the season and stayed together through the end, when did you realize you found the right partner in each other?” Naturally, both Justine and Jack sang like a bird…

Justine answered first, revealing that she knew Jack was the one ever since the first re-coupling ceremony — how sweet is that?

“For me, it was the moment I picked him. I feel like at first, I was still kind of like, ‘Let me just set myself up in case I catch feelings,’ but once I kind of put myself in game mode, I knew that Jack was the perfect person and then everything else in the connection came naturally, so I just feel like from the start I just knew.”

Fortunately, Jack felt the same way, admitting in the same interview that he was “so happy” when Justine had picked him in the first re-coupling ceremony.

“I remember when I first came into the villa, and I was like, ‘Hmm, I like Justine. Justine’s a bit of me,’ and then she coupled up with me, and I feel like just after the first couple of conversations that we had, we was on the same page. Obviously, everyone’s done the show before, so everyone had that kind of experience, but also we were kind of in a stage in our lives where we can start communicating a bit better than some of the other islanders.”

Promising nothing but transparency and honesty, the duo agreed to “just try and win these challenges” as much as they could, all while having fun with one another. Needless to say, things seemed to work out in their favor, and they each have $50,000 to prove it.

To watch Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock now.