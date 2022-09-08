Lovelorn MCU fans wonder if She-Hulk will end up marrying a werewolf

We’ve been hearing a lot about the horniness of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but we’ve yet to see much of merit across the first three episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series.

Of course, that’s all set to change in the coming weeks given that we keep hearing the key members of the creative team talking about how steamy things are set to become in the life of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, but fans are now wondering if the Phase Four debutant could end up marrying a werewolf further down the line.

As ridiculous as that sounds, there’s a precedent for such a thing in the comic books after the big green lawyer ended up tying the know with astronaut John Jameson, son of a certain Daily Bugle magnate and eventual lycanthropic villain Man-Wolf. Needless to say, the internet has thoughts on whether such an outlandish development would be a good idea.

In all honesty, we kind of want it to happen for the sole reason of how bizarre the nuptials would look onscreen. On one side of the aisle you’ve got cousins Jen Walters and Bruce Banner, both of whom can transform into buff beasts capable of tearing everyone and everything apart with their bare hands.

On the other, you’d have a groom in constant danger of turning into a bloodthirsty creature of the night should a full moon emerge, all while J.K. Simmons’ Jonah gets drunk and tells everyone at the reception how much he hates Spider-Man.