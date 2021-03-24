Lucasfilm Reportedly Has Big Plans For Obi-Wan Beyond His Solo Show

After blasting past the 100 million subscriber barrier three years ahead of schedule, it’s little wonder that exclusive streaming content is set to become the number one priority for Disney moving forward. The Mouse House has promised at least 100 small screen originals on an annual basis, which sounds like a lot, but it isn’t really when you consider the sheer volume of big name properties that the company possesses.

Naturally, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be positioned at the forefront, and there are already a handful of episodic shows set in a galaxy far, far away in production simultaneously. Shortly after The Book of Boba Fett calls it a day, season 3 of The Mandalorian will get underway, while Andor has been shooting since late last year and cameras are set to begin rolling on Obi-Wan Kenobi imminently.

Ewan McGregor has always been keen to reprise the role, and he stuck around even after his planned Anthology movie was shelved following Solo bombing at the box office, but he’s been fairly non-committal so far when it comes to his future after the upcoming miniseries. He may have claimed it’s a one-off, which indicates he’s only under contract for a handful of episodes, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us he’d be back in a Disney Plus exclusive long before it was first announced – that Obi-Wan will be sticking around for a lot longer.

According to our intel, Lucasfilm have big plans for the legendary Jedi and want McGregor to show up in a number of upcoming Star Wars projects. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set between the events of Episodes III and IV, which gives a finite window for where he can appear in the timeline considering Alec Guinness’ demise in A New Hope, but there’s so much Star Wars content in the works that it won’t provide too much of an obstacle.