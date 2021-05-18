Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing Adult Animated Star Wars Show

While there hasn’t been a universally beloved Star Wars movie since about, well, 1983, Lucasfilm has repeatedly struck gold with their animated TV series. In particular, those overseen by Dave Filoni are viewed as some of the best entries in the saga. Following The Clone Wars finally concluding last year, The Bad Batch is now airing weekly on Disney Plus. Fans are loving it, though there has been some slight criticism of its more kid-friendly elements.

But what if there was a Star Wars animated show that was catered specifically for adults? You can bet that would be a huge source of excitement for hardcore fans. And that might be just what Lucasfilm is planning on. We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was going to cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 – that the studio is developing an adult Star Wars animation. We’re being informed that this series – plot details currently unknown – would be “more adult” and would not be destined for Disney Plus but for Hulu.

That may tell us something about how adult this project could be. So far, the entirety of Star Wars can be found on D+ because it’s always been family-focused. This animated show could change all that, though, and break through that safe-for-children label for the first time. So what does this mean? Would this show introduce strong language into SW for the first time? Would it contain a lot of excessive violence? It seems possible.

With adult-oriented animated series becoming more common these days, it adds up that Lucasfilm would want to get in on the action. Likewise that they’d want to expand into more mature projects in general. Similar to how Star Trek: Discovery‘s darker edge has invoked some backlash from Trek fans, this one could stir up a similar reaction from Star Wars lovers. But it would no doubt get a lot of praise, too.

In the meantime, Star Wars: The Bad Batch airs a new episode this Friday on Disney Plus.