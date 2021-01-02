Lucasfilm Reportedly Discussing R-Rated Star Wars Shows For Hulu

When Disney announced that their plan was to make original content for their streaming service a priority, everyone instantly knew this meant we were about to be swamped with projects taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away. Lo and behold, by the time the recent Investor Day drew to a close, there were ten live-action shows, two animated spinoffs and a holiday special for the MCU all confirmed and set to arrive by the end of 2023.

As for Star Wars, the franchise’s resurgence on the small screen that’s seen The Mandalorian massively overcompensate for the disappointment over The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker has resulted in The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic occupying the same timeline, Andor being a prequel to a prequel and Obi-Wan set between Episodes III and IV, while Lando will presumably span decades so that Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams can both return and Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte is heading back to the High Republic era. Not to mention that the animated universe will soon expand with The Bad Batch.

That’s a hefty lineup coming to Disney Plus over the next several years, but insider Daniel Richtman has now claimed that Lucasfilm is discussing the idea of R-rated Star Wars shows being developed for Hulu. He offers no further details to back up what sounds like a patently crazy statement when you hear it, and the first and most obvious question would be why?

At no point in the history of Star Wars has there ever been any need for the movies or TV series to be R-rated, and the idea sounds as far-fetched as it does unnecessary. The heightened sci-fi action with lasers and lightsabers largely negates the need for graphic violence, and unless they plan on having Darth Vader saying ‘I find your lack of faith to be a f*cking pain in the ass’ for a laugh, then profanity would be equally pointless. That being said, Richtman tends to have a strong track record when it comes to scoops, so you never know, this just might happen.