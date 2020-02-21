Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Han Solo In The Mandalorian

As The Mandalorian‘s debut season drew on, it became clear that the Disney Plus show was more interested in tying into the wider Star Wars universe than we were expecting. The Child’s Force healing was a neat set-up of The Rise of Skywalker and the final reveal of Gideon wielding the Darksaber offered a shocking connection to The Clone Wars. And clearly, these crossovers will only get bigger and more ambitious as the series continues.

For instance, one of the most iconic characters in the whole franchise may eventually appear on the show. Yes, Lucasfilm apparently wants Han Solo on The Mandalorian. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and that [SPOILERS] would die in the movie months before it released. And from what we’re hearing, the smuggler would likely turn up in either season 2 or 3, but only for an episode or two.

Now, exactly how he’ll be portrayed is a bit complicated. The Mandalorian is set after the Original Trilogy though, which would mean you’d really need to de-age Harrison Ford to do it properly. However, it’s highly unlikely that Ford would return to the role and so we’re told that it seems as if they’ll simply get a random actor for the part and just CGI Harrison’s face on top of his so that he looks like Han did back during the original films.

In any case, clearly there’s a lot still up in the air about a potential part for Han Solo in The Mandalorian, but an appearance from him would be in keeping with what else we’re hearing about what Lucasfilm and showrunner Jon Favreau have planned. After all, we already know that Ahsoka Tano may show up, Doctor Aphra may make the jump from the comics and Emperor Palpatine’s resurrection could also be explored. Not to mention that Favreau has also confirmed that season 2 will feature Skywalker Saga characters.

How exactly Han would fit into all this remains to be seen, but The Mandalorian is shooting now with the second season arriving this fall on Disney Plus, so we should learn more soon.