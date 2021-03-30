Lucasfilm Reportedly Planning An Obi-Wan Kenobi Vs. Boba Fett Fight

The Star Wars movie saga might currently be in another resting phase, but Lucasfilm is busy expanding their TV franchise in every conceivable way. Two of the most-anticipated of the shows headed to Disney Plus are Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, and The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian season 2.

These two projects are already the stuff of fans’ dreams, but it’s possible that the studio is planning a crossover with the iconic characters that will really make Star Wars lovers lose it. Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared a rumor which claims that Lucasfilm intends to have a big showdown between Obi-Wan and Boba Fett take place at some point. No further details beyond that are available as yet, but that’s certainly enough to get us salivating.

It’s not surprising that Lucasfilm is envisioning something like this, as we knew they were hoping to emulate the Marvel formula. The Mandalorian‘s getting various spinoffs – see: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic – that’ll likely link up and there’s previously been rumors that McGregor could cameo in Andor. An Obi-Wan/Fett fight is slightly more unexpected, though, given that their respective shows take place in different points in the timeline. But it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to have a younger Fett encounter Kenobi in the days prior to the Original Trilogy.

Production on Boba Fett has been super secretive so far, but we’re pretty sure it’s already wrapped up after beginning back in December. Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, is about to begin filming in April and the full cast was just announced this week. Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter will get his dues on Disney Plus this Christmas, before Ewan McGregor’s hermit returns sometime in 2022. As for when they might do battle – lightsaber vs. blasters – maybe that could happen in a future season of either series.