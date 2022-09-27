Luke Grimes sounds off about Kayce Dutton’s inner game of tug of war in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5

Calling all Kayce Dutton fans, Luke Grimes is sharing what the future holds for everyone’s favorite Yellowstone cowboy, and it’s an emotional journey.

Grimes spoke with EW before the exciting fifth season, saying that the upcoming episodes will hold a lot of space for Kayce to try to find balance. Before we get into Kayce’s tough road ahead, Grimes did give fans a bit of an inkling into what the season will look like. Or rather, he said all that he could without revealing anything at all.

“Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last.”

Back to that balance he’s trying to find. Kayce is playing a metaphorical game of tug of war within himself this season; does he jump towards a happily ever after or ride the trail of family devotion? Is there a way the two can co-exist?

“When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch. He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.”

The legacy he’s talking about is that of the Dutton family. Kayce has been riding the line between a different life with his wife and staying true to his father for as long as we’ve known him. In fact, during the first season, we were sure Kayce hated his father.

The cast of 'Yellowstone' 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

There’s also been something else between the two of them: respect, and as the seasons have progressed, we’ve seen the relationship between Kayce and John Dutton grow. He does love his father, and he knows how important it is to help keep their legacy alive.

Part of that fight might play into Kayce’s vision in season four. As fans know, he was on a spiritual journey in the last episodes of Yellowstone that revealed heartbreak.

“In true Kayce fashion, there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between.”

Relief and Kayce certainly aren’t words synonymous with one another, and for as heartbreaking a revelation as that is, it’s one he works through with tried and true power. Kayce doesn’t quite realize how strong he is, but we have a feeling that’ll come with the new episodes.

Yellowstone‘s exciting new season kicks off on Nov. 13 with a two-hour television event. Buckle up fans; it’s going to be a wild ride.