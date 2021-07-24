Luke Skywalker & Grogu Appear Together In New Official Star Wars Posters

The second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian ended with the explosive return of a young Luke Skywalker, who took Grogu under his tutelage after rescuing Mando and his team from Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers.

Knowing that the popular Star Wars show is taking a year off and the showrunners are instead treating fans to a new series, The Book of Boba Fett, it’ll be a while before we know for certain whether Baby Yoda will return alongside Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in the upcoming third season. Even if he does, there’s no telling the legendary Jedi Master will accompany them as well. If the rumor mill is any indication, though, it seems that Lucasfilm has ambitions for the character’s future in live-action.

As for the bounty hunter himself, Mando might find himself in quite a pickle with Bo-Katan, having inherited the Darksaber and all, considering the fact that the weapon is a symbol of the right to the Mandalorian throne, something the latter has been seeking for years.

Now, with the arrival of [email protected] 2021, Trends International has released two new posters that show these diverging plot threads by depicting Luke and Grogu together, while Mando is brandishing the Darksaber in defiance. Check them out below.

As you can see, the young Skywalker has already begun Grogu’s training, and it appears that they’re building a lightsaber together. This could also hint that Baby Yoda’s lightsaber color will be yellow, a rarity in itself since apart from Rey and the Jedi Temple guards, we’ve yet to see any major Star Wars character utilize a Kyber crystal of that shade.

What are your thoughts on these new posters, though? Let us know in the usual place below.