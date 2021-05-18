Luke Skywalker Rumored To Show Up In Multiple Disney Plus Projects

Given Luke Skywalker’s explosive reappearance at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, there’s hope that the character will return in other Star Wars projects in the near future.

While Lucasfilm is keeping its plans for that galaxy far, far away under tight wraps, it’s clear that with the introduction of several Disney Plus series, including Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Rangers of the New Republic, George Lucas’ science fantasy world is pushing to embrace the Marvel formula of an interconnected narrative that spans multiple flicks and TV shows.

After all, this blueprint has already proven its efficiency in the cinematic domain, whereas Disney’s own Star Wars Sequel Trilogy failed to satisfy fans and meet the expectations of shareholders in terms of box office performance. According to a new rumor, though, the studio wants to incorporate more of the Legends timeline (formerly the Expanded Universe) into the current lineup of projects.

Disney Reveals Official Photo Of [SPOILERS] Cameo In The Mandalorian 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Over the past year, several canonical Star Wars products have hinted at the inclusion of a few EU elements in the narrative, such as The Mandalorian name-dropping Admiral Thrawn and Marvel’s Darth Vader comic series hinting at the existence of Luuke, the young Skywalker’s evil clone twin from Timothy Zahn’s The Last Command novel.

Apparently, there’s a high chance that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan will indeed come on board to portray Luke and his counterpart in multiple TV shows for Disney Plus, with Geekosity sharing the following this week in a new report:

“Negotiations haven’t begun yet; however, there have been talks of Luke Skywalker being in multiple projects for the streamer.”

Tell us, though, what do you make of all this? And would you like to see more of Luke in future Star Wars narratives? Sound off below in the comments section with your thoughts.