Ewan McGregor Teases Young Luke Skywalker In Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor is coming back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Jedi Master’s own self-titled Disney Plus series. And he’ll be surrounded by numerous other familiar faces from the Star Wars saga, too. A few of these have already been announced. Hayden Christensen will return (somehow) as Anakin Skywalker, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse showing up again as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. With his father and guardians on board, then, it stands to reason that young Luke Skywalker will likewise be involved, and McGregor has all but confirmed the legendary character’s involvement in a new interview.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Scottish star revealed that, ahead of filming beginning on the series, he “has done some screen tests with Deborah [Chow] and other people, and I can see that she is a really, really good director.” When asked if any of these screen tests were for Luke, McGregor grinned and responded: “That’s very possible. I don’t know.”

The actor is doing his job well and stopping short of giving away any spoilers at this juncture, but learning that Luke will appear in Obi-Wan is hardly a huge surprise. We know that the series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, so it stands to reason that it’ll feature a 10-year-old version of the character, with “Ben” Kenobi watching over him on Tatooine. Exactly how big a role he’ll have, though, is a much larger mystery.

There’s less concrete evidence pointing to it, but it’s also widely believed that Qui-Gon Jinn will return in the show, with Liam Neeson admitting that he’s up for reprising his part. Darth Maul has been rumored to have a rematch with Kenobi, too. But of course, it’s not all about revisiting the past, and the cast includes a lot of A-list newcomers to the franchise as well, like Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to start shooting in LA shortly ahead of its debut on Disney Plus in 2022.