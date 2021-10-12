Lupin Star Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Up until recently, Omar Sy was probably best known among international audiences for his minor supporting parts as either X-Men: Days of Future Past‘s Bishop or Jurassic World‘s Barry, co-worker of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. That all changed in a huge way with the success of Lupin on Netflix, which won the actor a whole new legion of fans.

Sy was already a well-known name in his native France, having shot to mainstream prominence a decade ago in The Intouchables, the international smash hit that became the highest-grossing French movie ever made after earning $426 million at the box office. However, his turn as Assane Diop has made him the star of one of the most popular original shows on the world’s biggest streaming service.

The sleek and stylish crime caper exploded onto the scene in January of this year, where it became the first French production to crack the Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, on its way to drawing in 70 million viewers in the space of four weeks. That’s good enough to see it currently rank as the third most popular episodic original in Netflix history, behind Bridgerton and The Witcher‘s first seasons.

54 million subscribers checked out Lupin – Part 2, and a third season is already in the works. As per Variety, Netflix have made Sy the first French creative talent the company has ever signed to an exclusive deal. Under the terms of his contract, the 43 year-old will develop, star and executive produce a number of projects, which doesn’t include next year’s Tower of Strength, the action comedy that reunites him with Lupin director Louis Leterrier.