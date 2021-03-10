First Look At Macaulay Culkin In American Horror Story Season 10 Revealed

2020 was a rough year for a lot of reasons, one of them being that it was the first year since 2011 that we didn’t get a new run of American Horror Story. Obviously, COVID-19 resulted in production stalling and the premiere was pushed back to sometime in 2021.

Now, with things beginning to kick into gear, creator Ryan Murphy has taken to Instagram to share our first look at Macaulay Culkin in season 10 of the hit horror series. Unfortunately, it doesn’t shed much light on what to expect from his role or the plot as a whole, but given how little we’ve seen of the new run so far, we’ll certainly take it. Not to mention that it could signal more to come – like official stills or even a promo.

In any case, you can check out the snap below:

At the moment, it’s unknown how big Culkin’s part will be, but Murphy’s enthusiasm for his casting hopefully means that he’ll factor into things in a substantial way. Indeed, in a previous interview, the creator even admitted that the actor’s role is “insane.”

Whatever it is that’s being cooked up behind the scenes, you can bet that it’ll be just as twisted, horrific and entertaining as what we typically see from the series. And frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way when it comes to American Horror Story.

Tell us, though, what are you hoping the new run of the FX show brings us? As always, let us know down below and watch this space for more as production continues ahead of season 10’s release sometime later this year. When, exactly, it’ll land, we don’t yet know, but hopefully it’ll be in the not too distant future.