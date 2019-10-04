The CW Reveals First Look At Magpie On Batwoman

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Fox really did end Gotham just in time. As much as I enjoyed that particular prequel series, I must readily admit that The CW’s Batwoman would be handcuffed in a sense if Gotham were still around, because the freshman show would be limited to which villains it could utilize. But with Fox’s series now behind us, the door is open for a myriad of evildoers to terrorize the Arrowverse.

As you may have heard, Batwoman is to thank for bringing Hush’s first live action adaptation to life. Oh sure, a teenage Tommy Elliott did appear on Gotham, but that’s not quite the same thing as a full-on Batman villain. Similarly, Magpie has been confirmed to pop up in the fourth episode.

Thanks to TV Line, we can present this first look at actress Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day) in full regalia. As you can see in the image below, the small screen representation does bear significant resemblance to her comic book counterpart, yet I wish we could’ve gotten a better shot of her full costume. Odds are that’ll arrive when a more comprehensive gallery is released a few weeks ahead of episode 1×04, so stay tuned.

Batwoman's Magpie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking of the Batwoman-Gotham overlap, it’s worth mentioning how Magpie did appear in Gotham‘s fifth and final season. But over on that show, she was played by Sarah Schenkkan, whose costume took some notable cues from the Beware the Batman animated series. I was hoping to see a direct translation of what was worn by the villainous in said CGI cartoon, but what can you do?

Batwoman premieres this Sunday, October 6th on The CW. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the usual place below!