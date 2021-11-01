Mahershala Ali’s Blade Rumored For Moon Knight Cameo

Pre-production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot is trundling along nicely, with star Mahershala Ali set to begin shooting his feature-length debut as the Daywalker next summer, with Bassam Tariq directing from a script by Stacey Ossei-Kuffour.

A lot of fans were speculating that the unclaimed October 2023 release date was when we’d see the finished product, but Marvel Studios have since given that spot on the calendar up entirely, with Sony swooping in to grab it for one of its own comic book adaptations.

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s been well over two years since the two-time Academy Award winner was announced to be headlining Blade, but there’s no word on whether we’ll be seeing him pop up somewhere else across the Phase Four slate before the movie arrives. However, a new leak from the moderators over at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers claim that he’ll be making a cameo appearance in Moon Knight.

We’ve heard this particular rumor before, and the two have plenty of history in the pages of Marvel Comics, so it’s not entirely out of the question. Much like Blade, though, Moon Knight remains shrouded in secrecy for now, so it could be a long time before we get any official confirmation regarding Ali’s proposed guest spot in the streaming series.