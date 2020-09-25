Main Character For Judge Dredd: Mega-City One Reportedly Revealed

Ever since Judge Dredd: Mega-City One was first announced in May 2017, most of the speculation has focused on the potential involvement of Karl Urban rather than the content of the spinoff show itself. After all, the star of The Boys headlined the 2012 box office bomb that went on to become one of the most popular cult favorites of the 21st Century, and fans would love to see him reprise the role.

Urban has spent the better part of a decade reiterating his desire to play Judge Dredd again in almost every single interview that he does, and his part on Amazon’s smash hit comic book adaptation shows that he’s hardly against the idea of taking his talents to a violent small screen spin on the standard comic book formula.

The script for the pilot episode was completed over two years ago, and yet Mega-City One appears to have moved no further along the development process since then. The CEO of rights holders Rebellion even hinted that he wanted both Urban and Sylvester Stallone for the project, but a new rumor now claims that the lead of the series will actually be none other than America Jara.

Mega-City One is said to be adapting her 2000 AD arc America as the driving force of the story, which would fit the template set by recent shows like Gotham and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. by taking place in a familiar universe without focusing on the most recognizable characters that live in it. That doesn’t mean that Urban can’t be involved in some capacity, though, and a recurring guest role would no doubt suit his schedule much better than having to commit full-time to a second TV show, even though he’s not against that idea, either.