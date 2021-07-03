The Mandalorian Actor Says The Book Of Boba Fett Will Be Grittier

While The Mandalorian introduced the bounty hunter Din Djarin as a conscientious protagonist, the return of Boba Fett in the upcoming spinoff miniseries, The Book of Boba Fett, will somewhat restore the group’s brutish affinities.

After all, bounty hunters in the world of the galaxy far, far away are hardly ever recognized for their compassion. As for Boba himself, it’s true that the character redeemed himself in the eyes of Star Wars fans by helping Djarin out, but the return of the villainous mercenary in his own story might take him back to his roots.

For now, Lucasfilm is playing their cards pretty close to the chest, so we don’t have a lot of details about what the narrative will encompass. As we inch closer to the December 2021 release date, though, the marketing machine will slowly get into full swing and give us snippets to speculate on. Still, if like us you can’t possibly quench your thirst for the next couple of months, then you’ll be glad to know that Brendan Wayne, who worked as Pedro Pascal’s stunt double on the main series, has recently shared some new details about The Book of Boba Fett and its general tone in comparison to The Mandalorian.

Wayne appeared on the latest episode of the Star Wars Sessions podcast, discussing his work on Jon Favreau’s series and what it was like to have Robert Rodriguez as the director of the Boba Fett chapter. The crew member apparently appreciated the filmmaker’s take on Boba or, more specifically, the fact that his identity drew a stark contrast to Djarin’s.

The Book Of Boba Fett Logo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, according to Rodriguez himself, who’ll be back to direct a few more episodes in the upcoming show, Fett can be summed up as “all killer, no filler.” And so, The Book of Boba Fett will also lean heavily on the antagonist’s true nature. As Brendan explained:

“I think that’s what we as an audience, I think, are going to get from The Book of Boba Fett. A lot more of that kinda feel. He gets even grittier than Mando did. I feel like he doesn’t have the choice because he really was a different kind of character.”

What do you think about this, though? And does this approach hype you for the upcoming Disney Plus series? Sound off below.