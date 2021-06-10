The Book Of Boba Fett Rumored To Feature More Mandalorian Characters

As recently confirmed by star Ming-Na Wen, production has officially wrapped on Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, which will occupy the place on the Disney Plus release schedule typically reserved for The Mandalorian, with several signs unfortunately pointing towards the third season of Din Djarin’s adventures not even filming until next year.

Of course, Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett is a more than acceptable substitute, one who not so coincidentally happens to be a bounty hunter sporting the armor of Mandalore’s natives. Robert Rodriguez is on board as an executive producer and most likely director as well, and as “The Tragedy” proved, he’s adept at placing the title hero in the middle of some barnstorming action sequences.

While we won’t be seeing Pascal show up in The Book of Boba Fett, new rumors claim that a couple of other fan favorites from the first streaming exclusive set in a galaxy far, far away will be dropping by, with one outlet going so far as to describe the upcoming miniseries as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5.”

An additional report offers that Carl Weathers’ Greef Carga and Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth will appear, and the latter recently turned up on a talk show looking very much like his dusty space marshal, so he may well have shot some scenes for The Book of Boba Fett. Vanth is also a lawman, and the post-credits stinger of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale made it clear that Boba and Fennec Shand are taking over Tatooine’s criminal underworld, so he could be positioned as either friend or foe given their shared connections to Din Djarin. Unfortunately, though, it may be a few months yet before we find out for sure.