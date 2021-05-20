Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth Could Be Returning To Star Wars

If there’s one thing The Mandalorian knows how to do, it’s create massively popular characters that capture the internet’s imagination, whether it’s intentional or otherwise. We saw it happen with unsung hero Jeans Guy after he survived post-production and also the Frog Lady, while almost as soon as the Season 2 premiere ended fans were calling for Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth to get his own Star Wars spinoff.

Anyone to have seen FX’s Justified knows full well that the actor can play a charming, charismatic, suave and smoldering backwoods Marshal in his sleep, so it wasn’t a surprise that his guest spot went down such a storm. There was an air of disappointment that Vanth was a one-and-done figure in Season 2, but with the next batch of episodes set to get into production in the not too distant future, talk has increased over a potential return.

It sounds fairly tenuous at first, but the 52 year-old was recently a guest on a talk show sporting the exact same hair and beard combination that he had in The Mandalorian. That might be a bit of a stretch, and no offense intended to Olyphant, but in many of his more recent film and television appearances he’s been clean shaven and gotten the dye bottle out to hide his naturally greying hair.

Scheduling conflicts might be an issue, though, with sports drama National Champions set to begin shooting in New Orleans before the end of this month, but realistically there should still be time for him to swing by the set of The Mandalorian if there’s a role for him in the scripts. Cobb Vanth was a welcome addition to the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, and one that audiences would definitely love to see more of.