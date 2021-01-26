The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumored To Start Shooting In April

There was some initial confusion caused by The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, when the post-credits stinger revealed that spinoff The Book of Boba Fett was set to hit Disney Plus in December 2021. A lot of people were left wondering whether the show had refitted itself as an anthology series with Temuera Morrison set to take center stage for the third run of episodes, and there was also the inevitable wave of conspiracy theories surrounding the unsubstantiated rumors of behind the scenes drama involving star Pedro Pascal.

The first two seasons may have arrived in November 2019 and October 2020, but Lucasfilm and Disney had never committed to the final months of the year specifically being Mando’s slot on the release calendar, and after The Book of Boba Fett swooped in to claim December, it looks as though the fourth quarter belongs to Star Wars in general.

That hasn’t stopped fans from asking when they can expect to see Din Djarin back on their screens, and the latest reports are claiming that Season 3 could kick off production in a matter of months. Listings from the Film and Television Industry Alliance have The Mandalorian down to start shooting on April 5th, and if that turns out to be the case then it’ll presumably hit Disney Plus early next year.

The streaming service might be aiming to drop three Star Wars shows a year looking at the current schedule. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to get rolling in March, while Andor has been filming since late November. Add in The Mandalorian Season 3, and that’s a trio of hotly-anticipated small screen projects for 2022, and so far they’re the only ones from the Star Wars roster that have committed to start dates.