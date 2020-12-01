The Mandalorian Fans Aren’t Happy That Jeans Guy Has Been Removed

One of the more unique aspects of modern fan culture is how even the most trivial or unimportant minor characters can take on a life of their own to become instant cult heroes to millions of people across the world, and season 2 of The Mandalorian has been a perfect example of this. The Frog Lady captured the imagination after appearing in the second and third episodes, with the amphibious extraterrestrial quickly being named as one half of the most popular power couple in Star Wars history alongside her husband.

Meanwhile, you can completely understand why the internet would go crazy for the likes of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan or Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, both longtime favorites from the animated back catalogue who were making their long-awaited live-action debuts, or even Timothy Olyphant sporting the best head of hair in the galaxy as space cowboy Cobb Vanth, but Disney and Lucasfilm got a lot more than they bargained for when they failed to notice an innocent crew member hiding in the back of an action sequence during fourth episode “The Siege.”

Jeans Guy mania swept through The Mandalorian fanbase, and it wasn’t long before he was even getting his own fictional backstory that tied him into the extensive Star Wars lore. Unfortunately, the studio swiftly had him digitally removed, but as you can no doubt gather from the reactions below, his legacy will live on for a while yet.

Disney stole from us the one good thing that happened in 2020. Bring back Jeans Guy to the Mandalorian. #TheMandalorian #ReturnoftheJeansGuy — |Chad| (@realKenLoggins) November 30, 2020

We will miss you the #jeansguy

"The Verge: Disney digitally removes The Mandalorian’s accidental crew member cameo."https://t.co/7DKSpq5yjC via @GoogleNews — Moby Kanderwal (@MAKanderwal) December 1, 2020

Disney has removed Jeans Guy from #StarWars. When will they stop messing with the Expanded Universe! #Mandalorian — Dominik Schönleben (@Nerdmeetsyou) December 1, 2020

Carl Weathers accidentally filmed the jeans guy in the Mandalorian as an homage to when David Lynch accidentally filmed the jeans jacket guy in Twin Peaks pic.twitter.com/V7DyEHUQxH — edatlin (@edatlin) December 1, 2020

I really like The Mandalorian, so i wanted to draw a tribute to my favorite character.

The character's fate has remained uncertain, but I hope to be able to see him again soon in one of the next episodes, so that he can conclude his story arc.#jeansguy pic.twitter.com/5zIYmW4aEb — Vincenzo Riccardi -comic artist. (@vinartwork) November 22, 2020

These sorts of mistakes making it past the editors are a fairly common occurrence, but they always tend to be more noticeable when the project in question is part of a massively popular franchise. And while Jeans Guy may have been consigned to the history books, when the convention circuit starts up again, you can guarantee that he’ll be one of the most popular cosplay subjects.