The Internet Is Loving Jeans Guy’s Cameo In The Mandalorian

After Baby Yoda stole the hearts and captured the imaginations of millions of Star Wars fans when The Mandalorian first hit Disney Plus last year, Jon Favreau must have realized that his acclaimed sci-fi show wouldn’t be able to coast by on the little green guy’s popularity forever, and Season 2 seems determined to introduce a new cult hero into the mythology every single week.

In the premiere the honor was bestowed on Timothy Olyphant’s smoldering space cowboy Cobb Vanth, while “The Passenger” introduced the Frog Lady into the mix, with the amphibious character quickly becoming a firm fan favorite. That notion was only reinforced in the following week’s episode “The Heiress”, with the emotional reunion between the Frog Lady and her husband sending the internet into meltdown, while Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan also made her live-action debut.

On the surface, there wasn’t any supporting players involved in “The Siege” that held any sort of breakout potential, but Lucasfilm clearly weren’t accounting for eagle-eyed viewers spotting a crew member lurking in the background of the episode’s big action sequence. Just like that, Jeans Guy became an instant Star Wars phenomenon, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

That guy in jeans on the latest Mandalorian? That’s not a mistake. It’s Moff Todd, Moff Gideon’s nephew. He was just heating up a wampa burrito in the break room. It’s cannon. — Tom Stillwell, Devourer of Bacon! (@TomStillwell) November 21, 2020

Please, PLEASE tell me there’s a Super Bowl ad in the works panning over to the Mandalorian jeans guy calmly eating Doritos… #mandalorianjeansguy #superbowl #doritos — Kirsten (@SchiermanFam) November 22, 2020

This guy gets it. This is the way #TheMandalorian https://t.co/wlEc8Zb5iH — Man In Jeans – The Mandalorian (@ManInJeansSW) November 22, 2020

I'm gonna be Mandalorian Jeans Guy for Halloween in 11 months and everyone will totally get the reference. — cokedrank (@cokedrank) November 23, 2020

My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves. — Jacob Reynold Jones (@Jreynoldjones) November 22, 2020

40 years from now we’ll get The Mandalorian: From a Certain Point of View, and one of the stories will be about the guy in blue jeans… — Eric Stays Home… Again (@EricShotFirst) November 21, 2020

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 'Jeans Guy' Action Figure. pic.twitter.com/squJoECmR0 — Sub-City Comics (@SubCity_Comics) November 23, 2020

So who's already planning to cosplay as Blue Jeans Guy from the Mandalorian at the next comic con? 😆 — Red Dot Diva 🔴 (@reddotdiva) November 21, 2020

BREAKING: Action figure availability for "Jeans Guy" was weeks BEFORE his featured episode of The Mandalorian.

Critics are now questioning his future appearances in upcoming episodes and demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/xPcAyU4ow9 — Project Verisim (@Project_Verisim) November 22, 2020

So like…. can we talk about blue jeans guy from Mandalorian yet? — Daniel Jones (@notjustanotherj) November 21, 2020

The best part about the Jeans Guy thing on Mandalorian is that given Star Wars you KNOW inside 10 years he'll have his own lore and be named like… De'Nim or something. — Adam P. Knave (@adampknave) November 24, 2020

It clearly doesn’t take a lot to win over the The Mandalorian‘s fanbase, and as of yet Jeans Guy has still to come forward and reveal himself. These kinds of goofs happen all the time in major TV shows, but while Game of Thrones‘ infamous coffee cup led to a barrage of criticism about such an amateurish mistake being allowed to happen on one of the most expensive productions in small screen history, Jeans Guy has attained a level of celebrity and adulation that Gina Carano could only dream of.