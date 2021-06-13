Robert Rodriguez Will Direct Multiple Episodes Of The Book Of Boba Fett

Boba Fett’s big comeback episode was one of the best instalments of The Mandalorian season 2, partially thanks to legendary director Robert Rodriguez being behind the camera, making his Star Wars debut. This proved to be just the beginning of a surprising new partnership with Lucasfilm for the Once Upon a Time in Mexico filmmaker as, when news of spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett came out, it was revealed that Rodriguez would be serving as exec producer.

But that’s not all, as Fett himself, Temuera Morrison, has now confirmed that he’s actually directing multiple episodes of the show as well. Morrison spoke to Rotten Tomatoes to tease a little about the series and the New Zealand star praised Rodriguez’s “dynamic” work on the bounty hunter’s Mandalorian return, as well as promising that some other “wonderful directors” did great jobs with the character on Book. It seems like Rodriguez took on the bulk of the directorial work, though. “They brought Robert back in to direct a few more,” Morrison revealed.

Rodriguez’s heavy involvement is just another sign that The Book of Boba Fett will be closely linked to its parent series. So much so that it’s being labeled as “The Mandalorian season 2.5.” We obviously know that Ming-Na Wen will play a prominent role as Fett’s right-hand woman Fennec Shand, but recent intel has pointed to a few other familiar faces returning in the spinoff. Like Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth or maybe even Grogu. A cameo from Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is feasible as well, though maybe not likely due to the actor’s busy schedule.

The Book of Boba Fett will pick up where Mandalorian season 2 left off, with Fett taking the reins of the Tatooine criminal underworld, although – according to a tease from Morrison – it may also properly explain how the hunter escaped his apparent fate in Return of the Jedi. Expect it on Disney Plus this December.