The Mandalorian Fans Call For Sebastian Stan To Play Luke In Season 3

Just when you thought Star Wars was entering a brave new era and the franchise was finally set to distance itself from the Original Trilogy by wrapping up the Skywalker Saga and announcing multiple new and exciting projects, along came The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale with a big fat helping of fan service that was far too good to turn down.

With the title hero and his motley crew of allies facing certain doom at the hands of the Dark Troopers, a mysterious hooded figure showed up just in the nick of time to lay waste to every single one of them. The scene was perfectly paced and edited to build more tension and excitement with each passing moment, until it was finally revealed to be… a body double with the de-aged face of Mark Hamill rather unconvincingly pasted on top.

For a show rumored to cost at least $15 million per episode, it would be fair to say the effects weren’t up to standard and ended up detracting from the joyous impact of seeing Luke Skywalker interact with Din Djarin. However, the legendary Jedi took Baby Yoda into his care, and because there’s no chance that Disney are letting a merchandising cash cow like Grogu ride off into the sunset, speculation has already started that we haven’t seen the last of Luke in The Mandalorian.

Obviously, Hamill is 69 years old and based on what we saw in “The Rescue,” the CGI isn’t good enough to de-age him for an entire season of television, so fans have called for Sebastian Stan to be cast in the role instead, as you can see from the reactions below.

Honestly tho Sebastian Stan would make a perfect Luke Skywalker. He looks almost identical to Mark Hamill and he’s already signed a contract with Disney to keep playing Bucky in the Falcon & The winter solider. https://t.co/M1yGHP2yTL pic.twitter.com/njsHvAX1Gr — Frankie A. Jones (@FrankieAJones) December 18, 2020

@themandalorian Jesus Christ, just use Sebastian Stan for Luke rather than this janky PS3 cut seen looking version we got! Tarkin, Leia, and now this. It doesn't work. Stop it!! — Daniel Jesson (@djesson81) December 18, 2020

That’s 100% true! That being said, Disney already pretty much owns Sebastian Stan so they need to make a post Return Of The Jedi show about Luke with Sebastian named Skywalker! Cuz I wanna see more of THAT Luke!!!!! — StraightEdgeSuperman (@RobMarand98) December 18, 2020

IF we see more Luke in The Mandalorian, i'd love to see Sebastian Stan playing Luke for sure! — Passi (@FrknRngmonster) December 18, 2020

@Jon_Favreau why didn't you use Sebastian Stan? The Luke moment was huge. Amazing in fact. But the CGI took away from it a bit. Regardless, amazing moment. @themandalorian @dave_filoni — President-Elect Faker Votes (@06stangSC) December 18, 2020

Just get Sebastian Stan to be play Luke FFS they’re basically clones — Purposeless Rabbitholes (@PRabbitholes) December 18, 2020

Now can we PLeASE get that #Luke series starring Sebastian Stan?!? @disneyplus — Jeramy Hobby (@Etheak) December 18, 2020

I was yelling my life out soon as I saw the green lightsaber 🤯 but for the love of God no more CG Luke please 🙏 Sebastian Stan IS already the crowd favourite for that right? pic.twitter.com/cgGTKM2qcK — Vlad Vig Van Vega (@VigVega) December 18, 2020

MAN I REALLY NEED SEBASTIAN STAN TO PLAY LUKE SKYWALKER 🥺🥺🥺 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/VNuD7mDNdC — ʟᴀғ ⭑ MANDO SPOILERS (@rosesinmars) December 18, 2020

MANDO SPOILER ALERT: Man I really wish they'd used Sebastian Stan or Deep Fake AI on Luke. He looks like a BF2 character 🙁 — CudaCores (@CudaCores) December 18, 2020

will they please stop ruining starwars with these terrible cgi faces istfg 😭 they should’ve just casted Sebastian Stan as young Luke — tяavis (@hausofamidala) December 18, 2020

Mandalorian Spoilers . . Honestly if Disney ever does decide to recast Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker he’d have one of the most legendary acting careers ever. Two prime time roles in the largest franchises in history with being the Winter Soldier as well — Barry (@YanksBar) December 18, 2020

It was beautiful! The only thing I would have wished for would be, that Sebastian Stan plays Luke… — Schnitzel🇦🇹 (@Schntzl_) December 18, 2020

Stan certainly bears a striking resemblance to Original Trilogy-era Mark Hamill, and if Luke is indeed going to return, then Disney need to either recast or funnel more money into perfecting the technology, because what we got today was more Jeff Bridges in Tron: Legacy than Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel.