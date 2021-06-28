The Mandalorian Fans Defend Sasha Banks Amid Cancellation Calls

The Mandalorian star Sasha Banks has recently come under fire for allegedly liking an anti-vax post on Instagram. But Star Wars fans are now rallying behind the actress to support her against cancellation calls.

In this day and age, celebrities need only make the most minute controversial remark, and all hell will break loose on social media. Of course, we’re already moving past the point where ‘cancel culture’ is a relevant phenomenon, but many stars and influencers still deal with the real-world ramifications of these scandals.

Take Gina Carano, for instance, who basically lost her future in the galaxy far, far away due to her seemingly transphobic and misleading comments on Twitter. Indeed, after months of continuous backlash, Disney finally decided to get rid of her, not only removing the former martial artist from future seasons of The Mandalorian but also its spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic.

Now, the same fate might befall professional wrestler Sasha Banks, who played Koska Reeves, one of Bo-Katan’s bodyguards in The Mandalorian. The actress recently garnered attention by liking a post on social media that involved COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies. Now, Star Wars fans are rising to her defense on the internet in an effort to counter the controversy.

Here are some of the things they’ve been sharing on Twitter:

Y’all talking about Sasha Banks being an anti vaxxer, but yet some of your favorite wrestlers are conservative racists, homophobes, and borderline pedophiles. STFU TODAY pic.twitter.com/WeLSRIaq8e — jailan. (@jaiautry) June 26, 2021

We still love Sasha Banks in this house pic.twitter.com/7tzSqH9h6W — 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔 (@wrestlingfan008) June 26, 2021

Love and Support Sasha Banks 💙 pic.twitter.com/w4BQq6rnDR — Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽 SASHA MAIN EVENTED WM! (@SashasTopGuy) June 26, 2021

Sasha Banks obsessives always reminded me of something but I couldn’t put my finger on it pic.twitter.com/sjy9oFyJvE — jagger (@PaulWightAEW) June 26, 2021

Me On the way to defend Sasha Banks like pic.twitter.com/v496TDRfmP — D-Jay Jackson (@RnBKilla1) June 26, 2021

me when someone shows me Sasha Banks IG likes

pic.twitter.com/cVVEdlRR41 — Ali🦁 (@itsYDG2) June 26, 2021

It’s still unclear where The Mandalorian actor herself stands in all of this, but I guess even the idea of having a personal opinion on something will get you canceled nowadays. Don’t get me wrong, spreading misinformation, especially as a celebrity with a platform, is unjustifiably irresponsible. But it’s also becoming increasingly clear that the so-called ‘cancel culture’ is out of control, to say the least.

What are your thoughts on this matter, though? Sound off in the usual place below.