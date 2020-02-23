The Mandalorian Fans Freaking Out Over Possible Return Of Darth Maul

Yesterday, #TheMauldalorian was trending on Twitter, leading many Star Wars fans to wonder whether Darth Maul was making a surprise return in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

As you may know, the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars features the return of Darth Maul in the Siege of Mandalore story arc, but a new emoji from Disney which showcases a Beskar helmet with red paint and spikes has people thinking that the nefarious dark-side warrior is making a comeback in the next season of The Mandalorian. In addition, a new image of a Mandalorian cosplay circulating online isn’t helping matters and some people are mistaking it with an actual set photo.

The truth is, this new emoji, and the helmet as seen in the pic below, belong to the Mandalorian Super Commandos who served Maul after he took control of Mandalore during the events of the Clone Wars.

So, in reality, #TheMauldalorian is referring to the storyline in The Clone Wars‘ final 12-episode run that debuted this Friday on the Mouse House’s streaming platform. Fans were quick to react to the rumor, though, thinking that the Dathomirian practitioner of the dark side was indeed making a comeback in the next season of the new live-action series.

Here’s what some of them had to say about The Mauldalorian:

So, for fans who were excited to see Maul in another live-action production of a galaxy far, far away, the likelihood is extremely low, as Obi-Wan Kenobi killed him a second time in Rebels and another resurrection seems far-fetched, to say the least. Not to mention that the animated series takes place years prior to the events of The Mandalorian.

Still, Maul is set to play an important part in the last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and fans are eagerly waiting for the teased confrontation between his character and Ahsoka Tano.