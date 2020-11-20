The Mandalorian Fans Now Want Gina Carano Replaced With Sasha Banks

In case you hadn’t heard, a certain recurring cast member of The Mandalorian has been stirring up huge controversy on social media as of late and no, we’re not talking about Baby Yoda’s ridiculously overblown eating habits.

Actress and retired MMA fighter Gina Carano, who plays former shock trooper Cara Dune in Disney’s hit show, has been singled out by the Twitter mob and so-called cancel culture for a series of controversial posts on the site. The offending content in question relates to recent world affairs, including the US Election and COVID-19, in which she pokes fun at both the Democratic Party and mask-wearing specifically.

Unsurprisingly, given its nature as a predominantly liberal-leaning platform, Carano’s views have attracted overwhelming scorn from other users, ultimately resulting in calls to have her removed from her role on the Star Wars spinoff and #FireGinaCarano trending.

Not only that, but following the airing of last week’s episode, “The Heiress,” in which WWE star Sasha Banks appears as Mandalorian soldier Koska Reeves, fans of the series have now started a campaign to have her replace Carano wholesale, as you can see below.

replace gina carano w sasha banks on the mandalorian tbh — 🌙 (@harukasmoak) November 15, 2020

Replace Gina Carano with Sasha Banks. There I said it. — Amanda Ashley (@AmandaAshPlease) November 20, 2020

fire gina carano and replace her with sasha banks — g (@rapunzelariels) November 16, 2020

if they replaced gina carano with sasha banks i wouldn’t bat an eye — Chason (@Bumble_115) November 15, 2020

Seconded. Sasha Banks is way cooler than Gina Carano. Does Gina Carano have a Mountain Goats song written about her? SHE DOES NOT. https://t.co/IH55Msi6HK — The V stands for VICTORY!! (@jvfriedman) November 15, 2020

I haven't checked out the #Mandalorian, yet (Don't hurt me 😂). But, I'll gladly take Sasha Banks as a replacement for Gina Carano, at this time. — Angie 𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝 Shanklin ⨂👓 (🎓HWC '21) (@Da_Nerdette) November 16, 2020

Some have even suggested that Banks should not only play Reeves in future episodes, but Dune, too.

I nominate @SashaBanksWWE to replace @ginacarano, like in addition to Koska Reeves… let’s have her play two characters… just let Sasha Banks shine all over. pic.twitter.com/8E87l8wAQw — Christopher P (@ChrisP11488) November 15, 2020

Me every time I see a “replace Gina Carano with Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado” tweet #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/G5HnsqdHG5 — Danny (@dajosc11) November 15, 2020

petition to have sasha banks replace gina carano and become a series regular pic.twitter.com/iNFdkI1PYM — ariana (mando spoilers) (@enbymando) November 14, 2020

A bizarre turn of events, to say the least, and one that’ll likely fall on deaf ears. After all, even in the unlikely scenario that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni desired exactly what these fans suggest, political beliefs aren’t grounds for dismissal. Whether anything comes of this outcry in the future, we’ll just have to wait and see, but for now, Carano’s remaining supporters can watch her reprise the role of Cara Dune in this week’s new episode of The Mandalorian.