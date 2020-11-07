The Mandalorian Season 2 Features An Obvious Homage To Ant-Man

Given that both studios are owned by Disney, it isn’t surprising that Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian has ended up utilizing a few talents from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, the series was created by Jon Favreau, who directed the first two Iron Man movies and also plays recurring character Happy Hogan, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The show’s score hails from Ludwig Goransson, who received an Academy Award nomination for his work on Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi directed the season 1 finale and voiced droid IG-11 in an Emmy nominated performance, Ming Na-Wen guest starred in season 1 as Fennec Shand after playing Melinda May in seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Clancy Brown voiced fire demon Surtur in Ragnarok and played Kurg in The Mandalorian‘s sixth episode.

The latest MCU alum to join Favreau’s D+ series is the Ant-Man franchise’s director Peyton Reed, who helmed the most recent episode that saw Mando and Baby Yoda stranded on an ice planet with a passenger known only as the Frog Lady. When Mando is being assigned his mission by Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto, we see her playing cards against an alien creature that’s a clear homage to Reed’s association with Marvel Studios, as you can see below.

A giant ant appearing in an episode of The Mandalorian directed by the guy behind Ant-Man and its sequel is hardly a coincidence, even though the character doesn’t actually get a full name and is only referred to as Dr. Mandible. Of course, the Disney Plus smash hit is full of Easter Eggs and callbacks to extended Star Wars canon, but clearly it isn’t above referencing the accomplishments of the filmmakers involved, either.