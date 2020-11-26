The Mandalorian May Be Making Moff Gideon Into Its Own Darth Vader

One of my favorite things about The Mandalorian is its smaller scale. Whereas the movies are all about planet-destroying superweapons and battles to decide the fate of the galaxy, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni keep the show low key and personal. Here, a squad of Stormtroopers feels like a genuine threat and the dramatic and exciting conclusion of the first season revolved around a single TIE Fighter.

Now, The Mandalorian even has its own mini-Darth Vader. The latest episode, “The Siege,” reintroduced us to Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who’s seen sporting a snazzy black armored uniform and cape. The lights on the front and general look of the armor strongly recall Vader’s aesthetic, not to mention that we’ve seen Gideon using the Darksaber already.

One question that remains unknown, though, is whether he’s Force-sensitive or not. Current indications are that he isn’t, but given that scientists under his command are conducting top secret genetic research involving Baby Yoda’s blood, that could change soon.

If Gideon really is set on becoming the next Vader, though, he might be in for some serious misery. After all, the only reason the iconic villain wore his imposing armor was that it functioned as a life support system to allow him to breathe after his horrific injuries on Mustafar. Poetic irony may well indicate that Gideon is in for a similarly disfiguring fate, which would mean he gets a much more realistic idea of what it’s like to be Vader.

In any case, we should find out more over the next few episodes of The Mandalorian. Things are likely to heat up soon with Gideon apparently unleashing his sinister Dark Troopers, the Razor Crest having a tracking beacon installed on it and the much-anticipated live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano in the next episode. And frankly, I can’t wait.