Watch: The Mandalorian Recap Video Prepares You For Season 2

It’s finally almost here! The Mandalorian season 2 kicks off this coming Friday and seeing as the hit Star Wars show’s first run landed on Disney Plus when it launched last century (oh, it was just last year? Wow, feels longer), you may be struggling to remember everything that happened in season 1, except how adorable Baby Yoda was. If that’s the case, then check out this recap video which reminds us of everything we need to know going into season 2.

As you can see, there’s not really a whole lot that you need to remember. The beauty of The Mandalorian, and probably a big reason for its success, is that it told a very simple western-influenced story. Pedro Pascal’s Mando is a bounty hunter who was supposed to kill The Child but didn’t. Now, he’s on the run from leftover Imperial forces in order to protect the little Force-sensitive critter and find him somewhere to be safe. And that’s pretty much it.

Of course, in season 2, things may get much more complex, as it looks like Lucasfilm is going to bring in a lot of crossovers with the wider SW universe. Rosario Dawson’s joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano, who’s finally being brought to live-action, while Katee Sackhoff is also playing Bo-Katan Kryze, a role she previously filled in The Clone Wars and Rebels. And let’s not forget the promise of Boba Fett being resurrected.

All that’s exciting for hardcore fans, for sure, but there’s also the worry that Lucasfilm will go overboard in trying to create some spinoff potential and they’ll lose what made the first season so accessible. Still, let’s put our faith in showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for now and hope they can deliver another winner.

The eight-episode sophomore season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney Plus this Friday, October 30th.