The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Address Cara Dune’s Absence In-Universe

One burning question fans have surrounding season 3 of The Mandalorian is whether or not the show will make any reference to the absence of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. The actress was a regular part of the supporting ensemble, but there’ve also been more than a few characters to have shown up for an episode or two before vanishing, never to be seen or heard from again.

It’s certainly going to have been the elephant in the writer’s room, with the former MMA fighter widely rumored to have been set for a much bigger presence in the expanded Disney Plus Star Wars universe, after Carano was heavily linked to both her own solo series and a significant role in Rangers of the New Republic before she was booted out of a galaxy far, far away entirely.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that The Mandalorian will indeed explain Cara Dune’s absence in-canon, which could realistically amount to a throwaway line of dialogue banishing her from the timeline for good. However, the tipster previously claimed that the small screen mythology would simply ignore her existence and move forward like she was never part of it, but perhaps they’ve changed their mind on how to approach the situation?

In any case, when season 3 premieres, Carano’s supporters will no doubt make their presence felt online by trying to tear down The Mandalorian, so it’s definitely a sticky situation for the Mouse House. Cara Dune was a big part of the first two runs, but having fired the actress, they probably don’t want to draw any more attention to her. Still, in the social media age, she’s inevitably going to be a big part of the conversation regardless.