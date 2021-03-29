Gina Carano Reportedly Disappointed That Disney Didn’t Tell Her She Was Fired

Gina Carano looked set to be a major player in the Star Wars saga following her breakout turn as fan favorite Cara Dune over the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. But that all changed when the actress got herself in trouble online, resulting in Lucasfilm unceremoniously dumping her from all future projects. Just to add insult to injury, the studio never even personally informed Carano of her firing, as she revealed that she found out about the news on the web like everybody else.

According to a new rumor shared by scooper Daniel Richtman, in fact, the former MMA star was left “disappointed” with Disney for not telling her that she was fired and for leaving her to discover that her contract with them had been terminated on social media. Disappointed is the word Richtman uses in his scoop, though it’s easy to imagine that Carano might’ve felt a whole lot stronger than that after being treated that way by the studio.

From what we’ve heard, Lucasfilm had been looking for an excuse to fire the actress for months, ever since she’d made herself a controversial figure after sharing her vocal right-wing views online. As we know, it was the star’s tone-deaf post about Jewish people in WWII Germany that finally provided them with a reason. The studio labelled the offensive post “abhorrent and unacceptable” in the statement confirming her dismissal.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s no love lost between the actress and Disney, then, though she was close to many of her co-stars on the hit show and is said to be hurt that they didn’t stand up for her. Nevertheless, Gina Carano has made clear that there are no hard feelings between herself and leading man Pedro Pascal.

It’s currently unclear whether the role of Cara Dune will be recast or just rested going forward, though The Mandalorian season 3 is shooting next month, so we can maybe expect some news on that front soon.