The Mandalorian Season 2 May’ve Revealed The Death Of A Clone Wars Character

The biggest surprise so far in the second season of The Mandalorian has been Katee Sackhoff’s live-action debut as Bo-Katan Kryze, the leader of the Nite Owls and a former lieutenant of the Death Watch.

While Star Wars fans appreciated having the character show up, her appearance came with several implications for the continuity of the franchise’s world after the events of The Clone Wars. Of course, the biggest revelation was the Ahsoka Tano name-drop, a character heavily rumored for months to appear in Mando and Baby Yoda’s second run. But another particular instance saw Bo-Katan mention her clan, implying that a certain other individual from Dave Filoni’s animated series has perished during the Empire’s reign.

As you may know, many years before the events of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan opposed her sister Satine, the Duchess of Mandalore. The two fell out over their different approach to issues of government, and the former joined forces with the Shadow Collective to overthrow her sister. At the same time, Satine was grooming her nephew, Korkie Kryze, to become the next ruler of Mandalore.

But things didn’t work out well for the planet. After Darth Maul usurped the throne and killed Satine, Bo-Katan and Korkie took off, having failed to rescue their family member. And even when Ahsoka reclaimed Mandalore with the help of the 501st, the Empire came and took it back.

We never learned who Korkie’s real parents were, though some fans believed that he might be Obi-Wan and Satine’s secret child since the two were romantically involved with each other. But nevertheless, the latest episode of The Mandalorian has suggested that he didn’t survive the Dark Times.

In fact, we could even argue that if he was alive, he would’ve appeared when Sabine Wren went to Mandalore in one of the story arcs for Star Wars Rebels. But now, Bo-Katan claiming to be the last of the Kryze Clan when introducing herself to Din Djarin is quite literally the final nail in the coffin for the character in the Star Wars canon.