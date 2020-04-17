Star Wars: The Clone Wars Kicks Off The Siege Of Mandalore

This Friday’s episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally got us into the long and highly anticipated Siege of Mandalore story arc.

The ninth episode of the seventh and final season of Dave Filoni’s hit animated series, titled “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” doesn’t waste time and quickly sets up the battle for Mandalore. After agreeing to help Bo-Katan Kryze in her war against Darth Maul, Ahsoka contacts her former Masters in the Jedi Order, Anakin and Obi-Wan.

Of course, we finally got the long-awaited reunion between Ahsoka and Anakin, but the latter didn’t stay long and went on a quest with his Master to check on General Grievous. What’s interesting is that as we get closer to the end, there are more and more action sequences that take us deeper into the Clone Wars.

With Anakin and Obi-Wan dispatched on their own mission, Ahsoka takes command of the 322nd Company along with Captain Rex and takes the fight to Maul in an attempt to reclaim the planet. But things quickly went sideways as the dark side warrior revealed that he’s laid his own trap for the Grand Army of the Republic.

The episode’s final moments had Snips and her platoon surrounded by Maul and his subordinates, so it remains to be seen what awaits the former Jedi Padawan and those under her command in the remaining three episodes.

Of course, the change of pace in narrative after the last couple of monotonous episodes wasn’t the only thing that the show had going for itself this week. As we draw closer to the series finale, which is supposed to tie into Revenge of the Sith and Order 66, the tone has somewhat changed, too. For one thing, there are more action sequences and things happening concurrently, as opposed to previous episodes which involved long conversations and less plot development.

Needless to say, we’re positively excited to see what the producers have in store as the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiere each Friday on Disney Plus. Don’t miss out on all the fun!