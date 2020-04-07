A new clip from the next episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars teases the highly anticipated encounter between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul.

The revival of Dave Filoni’s hit animated series with a 12-episode season was almost like a miracle for fans who’d petitioned for years to see a proper conclusion to the story of the Clone Wars. Despite everything, though, we’re here and this final run promises to us some resolutions and to tie into the events of Revenge of the Sith. Additionally, there are several scrapped story arcs that The Clone Wars will get into, including the Siege of Mandalore, where Ahsoka and Darth Maul will engage each other in a lightsaber duel.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The last episode, “Dangerous Debt,” saw Ahsoka and her new friends Trace and Rafa Martez incarcerated by the Pyke crime syndicate. As the trio attempt to escape, Mandalorian warriors watch from afar and note that the former Jedi Padawan could prove useful to their cause. So, it’d stand to reason that the upcoming outing will somehow take Ahsoka to Mandalore, where she’ll encounter the Dark Side warrior.

In fact, as you can see in the new clip above, Snips will once again attempt to escape from her cell, which will result in her finding out about Maul’s involvement with the crime family. When Pyke shows up, Ahsoka uses the Force to fight off his henchmen, revealing her identity as a former Jedi warrior.

Lucasfilm Reveals Updated Star Wars Timeline Ahead Of Final Season Of Clone Wars 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see how Trace and Rafa will react when they find out about Ahsoka, especially considering their hatred towards the Jedi for inadvertently killing their parents.

Ultimately, though, the padawan must say goodbye to her friends and reunite with Anakin and Obi-Wan in their fight for Mandalore, which is supposed to bridge Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Episode III and even showcase Order 66. All of that is yet to come, so don’t miss out on the last 5 episodes as they release every Friday on Disney Plus.