The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has given us a clue about how Ahsoka will get roped into the Siege of Mandalore story arc.

For a final 12-episode run that’s supposed to wrap everything up and tie into Revenge of the Sith, Dave Filoni sure is taking his time exploring all the different aspects of what made The Clone Wars such a popular series in the first place. The first four episodes of the seventh season revolved around the Clones and their struggle in the Battle of Anaxes. Now, the hit animated show has launched a new story arc featuring the return of Ahsoka Tano.

Ultimately, and as the producers have relentlessly teased us in the past few months, Snips will end up on Mandalore and even engage Darth Maul in a lightsaber duel, but here’s what people have been wondering about: how will the former Jedi Padawan get involved in the war again after forsaking her old life at the Temple?

Well, recent episode “Dangerous Debt” hints at this by showing several Mandalorian fighters on the planet where Ahsoka and her new friends, Trace and Rafa Martez, are incarcerated. As the trio attempt to escape the Pyke crime syndicate, we learn that these Mandalorians are there on a mission, and one of them actually recognizes Ahsoka as the Jedi she met on Carlac.

This refers to a previous episode, “A Friend in Need,” where Bo-Katan Kryze encountered the Padawan on the planet Carlac and even fought her. But Bo-Katan is not the only notable member of the group, as we also see Ursa Wren, the mother of Sabine Wren from Rebels. So, what if the Mandalorians help Ahsoka escape but ask for her help in the fight to retake Mandalore from Darth Maul? This could lead us into the next story arc, the Siege of Mandalore, which will supposedly end The Clone Wars for good.

What’s more, we know that Ahsoka and Sabine decide to look for Ezra Bridger at the end of Rebels, and seeing as how the former is set to make her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, we wouldn’t be surprised if Dave Filoni decided to toss in some Easter Eggs about their eventual union in the final episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.