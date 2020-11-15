The Mandalorian Season 2 Pays Homage To Infamous Han Solo Scene

Star Wars fans have always had their disagreements over that galaxy far, far away and its stories, though some of these have stood the test of time, resurfacing over and over every time they get the most minute acknowledgment. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, meanwhile, has just paid homage to one of the big ones, and it might just be enough to reignite fan debate once again.

When Mando returned from his dragon hunt in Mos Pelgo, he entered the same cantina that Ben Kenobi and Luke went to all those years ago. The two hired the services of Han Solo and his ship, the Millennium Falcon. But before they had the chance to properly introduce themselves, the scruffy-looking nerf herder settled a beef with Greedo.

In the original version of A New Hope, Han shoots the alien first, but George Lucas, known for making adjustments and edits to later releases of the Original Trilogy, later thought that the scene doesn’t portray the character as a hero of the Rebellion. As such, he changed the scene to make it seem like Greedo shot Han first and then he reacted, spawning the endless Star Wars debate of “Who shot first?”

Now, fans have noticed that a concept art from the credits sequence of last week’s Mandalorian episode pays homage to the infamous scene, which you can check out below.

As you can see above, the art in question shows the mechanic Peli Motto sitting where the smuggler sat 9 years before. If you look closely, the wall behind her even has Greedo’s blaster scorch mark from when he shot Han, so it’s unquestionably the same spot.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek callback, so far as references go. Though if anything, this past couple of episodes of The Mandalorian have contained a ton of Easter Eggs for diehard fans, so it’s safe to say we’re bound to find many more in the upcoming week as the show builds up to its climactic finale for season 2.