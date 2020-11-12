The Mandalorian Season 2 Reportedly Features A Lightsaber Duel Between Ahsoka And Gideon

So far, The Mandalorian‘s second season is taking its time in revealing the major players and new faces of the ensemble. The driving force of the plot has seen Mando on a mission to track down other members of his kind, but “The Marshal” and “The Passenger” both told relatively self-contained stories that in the grand scheme of things have moved the title hero no closer to his ultimate goal.

Timothy Olyphant’s space cowboy Cobb Vanth was a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe, one that fans would love to see more of, while the reception to the Frog Lady has generated a bit of unexpected backlash after Baby Yoda got a little too peckish and decided to snack on some of the alien creature’s eggs in Peyton Reed’s horror-tinged episode.

A brief glimpse of Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, meanwhile, hinted that the legendary bounty hunter had his sights set on reclaiming his armor, while we’re still waiting on our first look at Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and the impending return of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that this is being done entirely by design, and The Mandalorian is ramping up the hype and anticipation before things really kick into high gear. According to him, season 2 will build to an epic duel between Ahsoka and Gideon, with the fate of the latter’s Darksaber at stake.

Lucasfilm is planning a fiery showdown between Tano and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) over the ownership of The Darksaber. This will be among The Mandalorian’s biggest action sequences, something to rival or even top some of Star Wars’ theatrical lightsaber duels.

This has been rumored as a potential story development for months now, and considering the heavy involvement of Dave Filoni on The Mandalorian‘s creative side, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that both Ahsoka and the Darksaber will be given their big moment in the spotlight soon enough.