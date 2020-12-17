The Mandalorian Season 2 Leak May Tease A Tragic Fate In The Finale

We’re less than a day away from the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian and the hype is enough to get any Star Wars fan’s blood pumping for all the epicness that’s about to ensue. Though according to a new leak, Mando and his team will not leave the battlefield unscathed when the dust settles.

Ever since the last episode of season 1 ended with the cliffhanger of Moff Gideon emerging from his TIE fighter, and brandishing the Darksaber, no less, we knew that another monumental rematch was inevitable. Now, the big bad has all but accomplished his goal, or at least the part concerning the capture of Baby Yoda. The bounty hunter Din Djarin still has some tricks left up his sleeve, too, so we’re positively excited to see how the final battle will play out.

Several Star Wars fans just have noticed that Shazam has dropped a tracklist for the original soundtrack of The Mandalorian Season 2, which consists of 16 scores. The following list obviously contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the upcoming finale, so read ahead at your own risk.

Capture the Flag Ahsoka Lives Activated A Mandalorian and a Jedi The Sword A Friend Open the Door The Seeing Stone Rest in Peace The Sorcerer Brown Eyes The Story Troopers Come with Me The Armor Invaders on Their Land

As you’d expect, some fans have been trying to rearrange the tracks to fit the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 and single out the remaining ones for the finale. Titles like “Brown Eyes,” “The Seeing Stone,” and “Invaders on Their Land” are clear references to the events of the past couple of episodes. And scores related to the Ahsoka Tano episode are easy to spot. That leaves us with 5 tracks, which could very well be from the finale:

Capture the Flag

The Sword

A Friend

Open the Door

Rest in Peace

That last one, in particular, stands out among the rest. Of course, it could be a red herring, but it’s also possible that viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster and a tragic finale tomorrow. Keep those tissues handy, folks!