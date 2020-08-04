The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Reportedly Drops In The Next Few Weeks

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed all Star Wars projects, even The High Republic publishing initiative. But the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian will serve as a most welcome exception in a few months when it debuts on Disney Plus.

There’s a lot that can get you excited about the upcoming chapter in the story of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. For one thing, there’ve been reports for months that season 2 will feature the first live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano, not to mention that other rumors suggest that the return of everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett, is imminent. As luck would have it, the production team wrapped filming before COVID-19 swept through the world and turned into a global pandemic, meaning that the crew weren’t impacted by the shutdown of Hollywood.

But other than these reports, details about the second season have been tightly under wraps. In fact, we’ve been patiently waiting for the first trailer or at least some official announcement for some time now, but haven’t received anything even remotely significant. Now, however, it seems that Lucasfilm is finally ready to give us a first look.

Kessel Run Radio podcast host Noah Outlaw took to his personal Twitter account last week to reveal that the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 will be arriving in the next few weeks. “The Mandalorian: Season 2 trailer comes this month,” he wrote.

Obviously, we should take this with a grain of salt for the time being. But it’s worth mentioning that Outlaw has a good track record when it comes to these leaks. He previously revealed that Lucasfilm is working on a spinoff series featuring the return of the Bad Batch, for one, a report which has since been confirmed.

So, fingers crossed we’ll be getting our first look at the second season of The Mandalorian soon enough.