The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Baby Yoda is coming back, right when the world needs him most. The Mandalorian season 2 managed to avoid being delayed by the pandemic, and so the sophomore run of the smash hit live-action Star Wars show is confirmed to land on Disney Plus this October. We’ve yet to see any footage from the new batch of episodes, but we may now know when we can expect to get a taste of what’s to come.

LRM Online is reporting that The Mandalorian season 2 trailer will debut alongside the first round of the NBA playoffs, so either August 21st or 22nd. This would be an interesting time for the trailer to drop for a couple of reasons. First is that weekend was when the Star Wars Celebration expo was supposed to have gone ahead, had it not been cancelled. And secondly, DC’s big FanDome virtual event likewise kicks off on the 22nd.

It sounds like Disney could be keen to not let rivals Warner Bros. steal all the glory and attention that weekend, then, and is hoping to blow the internet’s mind first, before WB rolls out its own trailers for its upcoming movies and TV shows. There aren’t many things that could trump new looks at the likes of Justice League or The Suicide Squad, but a trailer for one of the hottest TV shows around would probably do it.

Previous info from other outlets have also pointed to the trailer landing sometime this month, so even if it doesn’t arrive on that particular weekend, then it’s definitely coming sometime in the near future. It’ll be interesting to see how much Lucasfilm puts into the trailer, too. For instance, will we get our first glimpse of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano? Or Boba Fett’s shocking return?

We’ll find out soon enough, as this month will almost certainly be bringing us our first look at The Mandalorian season 2.